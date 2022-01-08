Adelaide International 2022: Bopanna-Ramkumar pair cruise to final

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER IMAGE File photo of Bopanna-Ramkumar

The Adelaide event is a tune-up tournament for the Australian Open, starting January 17 in Melbourne

Star Indian duo of Rohan Bopanna and Ramkumar Ramanathan thrashed fourth-seeded Tomislav Brkic and Santiago Gonzalez in straight to reach the final of the Adelaide International, here on Saturday. The duo will face top-seeded Ivan Dodig of Croatia and Brazilian Marcelo Melo in the summit clash of the ATP 250 event.

It will be an interesting match as the 41-year-old Bopanna and Dodig have often paired up together, the most recent being in the US Open in September when the duo was knocked out in the third round.

Bopanna and Ramkumar, who have paired up for the first time on the ATP tour, have enjoyed a good week so far.

The two have notched straight-set wins in the tournament barring the second-round match against the American duo of Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow when they were stretched to a super tie-breaker.

The Adelaide event is a tune-up tournament for the Australian Open, starting January 17 in Melbourne.

-With inputs from PTI