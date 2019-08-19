Cincinnati Masters: Daniil Medvedev, Madison Keys crowned champions

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Russia's Daniil Medvedev and USA's Madison Keys won the men's and women's singles titles at Cincinnati Masters.

Russia's Daniil Medvedev and Madison Keys of the US won the men's and women's singles titles of the Cincinnati Masters after winning their respective summit clashes.

In men's singles final, Medvedev on Sunday added a silverware to his short career by defeating David Goffin 7-6(3), 6-4 to secure his first ATP Masters 1000 title at the Western & Southern Open.

Medvedev seized his maiden Masters shield in Cincinnati, extending a dominant run that saw him reach three finals in three weeks.

"It's hard to find words," the Russian was quoted as saying by ATP Tour website. "It's the hard work I've been putting in. It would not be good to lose three finals in a row, so I'm really happy about this. I started cramping at 5-3, actually. It was the first time I cramped in three weeks. I made four serves he didn't return and it was unbelievable."

In the women's singles, Keys rallied from deficits in both sets and defeated Svetlana Kuznetsova of Russia 7-5, 7-6(5) to seal her second title of the season.

The American trailed the two-time major champion 5-3 in both sets, but erased both deficits to ultimately hoist her first title in Ohio and second trophy of 2019, joining the title at the Volvo Car Open from April.

"It's obviously the biggest title I have ever won, and, I mean, it was a tough draw from the very start. I played some really, really great players from Round 1 until today," Keys said after the match.

"I definitely think I played some of my best tennis consistently this week."