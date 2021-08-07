Tokyo Olympics: BCCI announces cash reward for India's medal winners

Follow us on Image Source : AP Neeraj Chopra

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday announced cash rewards for India's seven medal winners at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. BCCI secretary Jay Shah announced it on social media.

According to the tweet, javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, who won independent India's first Olympic gold in track and field events, will be awarded INR 1 crore while silver medallist - Mirabai Chanu and Ravi Dahiya will receive INR 50 lakhs each.

Bronze medallists P.V. Sindhu, Lovlina Borgohain and Bajrang Punia will be given INR 25 lakh each while the Indian men's hockey team, who also won the bronze after defeating Germany 5-4, will be awarded INR 1.25 crore.

"Our athletes have made the country proud by finishing on the podium at @Tokyo2020. The @BCCI acknowledges their stellar efforts and we are delighted to announce cash prizes for the medallists," Shah wrote on Twitter.

India hence signed off 2020 Tokyo Games with seven medals in all - one gold, two silver and four bronze, to cap off their best ever medals tally at an Olympics surapssing their previous best of 2012 London Olympics.