Wednesday, July 26, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Other
  5. PV Sindhu's poor run continues, makes another first round exit from Japan Open

PV Sindhu's poor run continues, makes another first round exit from Japan Open

PV Sindhu has dropped to 17th in world rankings after a series of first round exits in recent tournaments. This time around she lost to China's Zhang Yi Man in 32 minutes in straight games.

India TV Sports Desk Written By: India TV Sports Desk New Delhi Published on: July 26, 2023 16:22 IST
PV Sindhu, Japan Open
Image Source : GETTY PV Sindhu

India's ace shuttler PV Sindhu continues to struggle as she has been knocked out of Japan Open in the first round itself. She lost to China's Zhang Yi Man in straight games 12-21 13-21 in just 32 minutes. Sindhu has struggled after returning from injury and has also dropped to 17th in world rankings. Her latest opponent Zhang Yi Man, ranked 18th in world, had lost to Sindhu in May in the quarterfinal of Malaysia Open.

However, the Chinese shuttler avenged for that defeat this time around knocking out India's top Badminton player in the first round. Sindhu will be hoping for a change of fortunes soon having come under the guidance of a new high-profile coach Muhammad Hafiz Hashim, the 2003 All-England champion, recently.

In another Singles match, India's Mithun Manjunath lost to Weng Hong Yang of China in a hard-fought three-set match. The match lasted for a massive 85 minutes and Manjunath went down fighting with the scoreline reading 21-13 22-24 18-21. Lakshya Sen, however, made a winning start to his campaign beating his compatriot Priyanshu Rajawat by 21-15 12-21 24-22. He will face Kanta Tsuneyama of Japan in the second round.

Meanwhile, India's star duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty breezed past the Indonesian pair of Leo Rolly Carnando and Daniel Marthin without much fuss. They won the battle 21-16 11-21 21-13 to storm into the second round. The world number two ranked duo will now face Jeppe Bay and Lasse Molhede of Denmark in the second round. The third seeded Chirag and Satwik recently won the Korean Open and are the favourites to win Japan Open too.

Related Stories
Canada Open 2023: Lakshya Sen wins his first title of the year, beats Shi Feng in final

Canada Open 2023: Lakshya Sen wins his first title of the year, beats Shi Feng in final

India's Badminton player Satwik sets Guinness world record, hits smash fastest than F1 car speed

India's Badminton player Satwik sets Guinness world record, hits smash fastest than F1 car speed

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty's pair soars to career-high World No. 2 ranking

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty's pair soars to career-high World No. 2 ranking

Latest Sports News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Other Section

Top News

Related Other Sports News

Latest News