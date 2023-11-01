PV Sindhu confirms knee injury niggle, says 'determined to come back firing on all cylinders'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PV Sindhu had retired mid-match in the French Open Round 2 game against Supanida Katethong a few days ago owing to a knee injury

Indian ace shuttler PV Sindhu confirmed a knee injury niggle having conceded a BWF Tour Super 750 event match in French Open last week. Sindhu was up against Supanida Katethong and taken the first game 21-18 in the Round 2 match. When the scoreline was 1-1 in the second game, she stretched herself a little too much while returning a shot from Kathethong and felt discomfort and injured her knee because of which she had to retire mid-game. Now in a statement on Tuesday, October 31, Sindhu has confirmed that she will be out of action for a few weeks.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) while giving an update on her knee, Sindhu wrote, "Determined to come back firing on all cylinders. Not the ideal update, but going to make this count. Let’s do this."

Sindhu said that the break will help her focus all her energies on the Olympics and that she will return to the court soon. "After returning from France and undergoing a knee scan, we've found a niggle in my left knee. In hindsight, conceding the match was the best call. Doctors have advised a few weeks rest before I begin training again. The break is also an opportunity to focus on the upcoming Olympics. Thank you to everyone who continues to support me, your love makes the journey worth it. I shall be back on the court very soon,” Sindhu's statement read.

Sindhu had started the tournament with a 12-21 21-18 21-15 win in the first round against Gregoria Mariska Tunjung of Indonesia. Sindhu, who has had a rather disappointing year, recently returned to the Top 10 of the BWF world rankings almost after six months following her four semifinal finishes.

Before the French Open, Sindhu suffered yet another semifinal exit in the Denmark Open in a heated clash against Carolina Marin.

