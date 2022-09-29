Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER National Games 2022 LIVE: PM Narendra Modi set for inauguration at 4:30 PM; Neeraj Chopra & P Sindhu to attend

Highlights PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate the National Games at 4:30 PM on Thursday

The opening ceremony will take place in Ahmedabad

Neerja Chopra and PV Sindhu will also join the opening ceremony

PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 36th National Games in Ahemdabad on Thursday (September 29) as Gujarat opens its gate for around 7000 athletes for the next 16 days. PM Modi will address the ceremony while he is on the Gujarat tour. The opening ceremony will also see Olympic Javelin Throw Gold Medalist Neeraj Chopra and two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu in attendance.

Around 7000 athletes from 28 states and eight union territories along with the Services sports team of the Indian Armed Forces are participating in the National Games 2022 in Gujarat.

The games will last till October 12 with athletes around the country competing for top honours. The Opening Ceremony will be streamed & broadcast LIVE by DD Sports & Prasar Bharti YouTUBE channel.

The majority of the games will kick start on Friday (September 30) while Table Tennis has already commenced due to tight scheduling. The 36th National Games will be held in Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, and Bhavnagar in Gujarat. With all 28 States and eight Union Territories on offer, all the athletes will compete in 36 different sporting events.

PV Sindhu and Neeraj Chopra to be in attendance

The opening ceremony will see PV Sindhu and Neeraj Chopra in attendance with the latter recovering from injury. But the injury did not stop him from attending the Garba ceremony that was part of the theme during the build-up to the National Games in Vadodara.

"We could manage to do everything in 100 days. We wrote to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) about our wish to host the Games in Gujarat in September and we were asked if it was possible. We invited the IOA members and gave our plan, which they accepted,” Sanghvi added," Sports Minister of Gujarat Harsh Sanghvi on Wednesday.

The ceremony will be telecasted live on DD National and Prasar Bharati.

