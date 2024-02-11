India TV Sports Wrap on February 11: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : PKL AND ICC India TV Sports Wrap.

The ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2024 has reached its crescendo as the defending champions India are set to take on Australia in the summit clash of the tournament in Benoni on Sunday (February 11). On the other hand, teams are gunning to take up the remaining three spots in the Qualifier of the Pro Kabaddi League and the action is set to intensify. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

India to lock horns with Australia in ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2024 Final

The Uday Sharan-led India are set to take on Australia in the summit clash of the U19 Men's Cricket World Cup at Willowmoore Park in Benoni.

Sourav Ganguly's phone worth Rs 1.6 lakh stolen, police case registered

Former BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has filed a police complaint at the Thakurpur police station suspecting a phone theft. As per several reports, Ganguly's phone was worth 1.6 lakh and it went missing from his Behala residence in Kolkata.

Umesh Yadav posts delphic Instagram story following India's squad announcement for last three Tests vs England

The 36-year-old Vidarbha pacer took to Instagram to post an abstruse story after the squad announcement that suggested that he is still determined to continue playing cricket and is eager to make a comeback into the India side.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape tame Durban's Super Giants to retain SA20 crown

Defending champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape successfully defended their SA20 title as they outclassed Durban's Super Giants in the summit clash by a convincing margin of 89 runs.

Australia aim for series win over West Indies

Australia are going to take on the West Indies in the 2nd T20I of the three-match series at the Adelaide Oval.

Sri Lanka to face Afghanistan in 2nd ODI

Sri Lanka are set to meet Afghanistan in the 2nd ODI of the ongoing three-match series at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

Patna Pirates inch closer to PKL Qualifiers

Pirates defeated U Mumba 44-23 in the 113th fixture of the ongoing PKL season to move one step closer to a spot in the Qualifiers.

Bengal Warriors outclass Telugu Titans

Warriors got the better of Telugu Titans 55-35 in the 114th game of PKL 10.

Tamil Thalaivas to cross swords with Puneri Paltan

Thalaivas are gearing up to take on Puneri Paltan in the 115th game of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Bengaluru Bulls to square off against Gujarat Giants