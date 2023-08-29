'India, this is for you': World Champion Neeraj Chopra dedicates historic Gold medal to nation

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Neeraj Chopra

India's ace Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra etched his name into the history books when he became the first Indian to win a Gold medal at the World Athletics Championships. The 25-year-old reached a height that only a few athletes in the world have ever reached. He became only the third Javelin thrower in the World to hold an Olympic gold and a World Athletics Gold at the same time. The star Indian has won Gold medals in numerous competitions in his not-so-long career.

As soon as Chopra won the Gold at the Worlds on Sunday, wishes poured in from celebrities and fans. From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to former cricketers like Virender Sehwag, everyone congratulated Chopra on the mountainous feat. The Indian star has now shared a post on the social media platform Twitter and dedicated the special win to the nation. "World Champion. What a feeling. India, this is for you. Jai hind," Chopra said in a Tweet.

After the final in Budapest, Chopra was asked about whether the World Championships are tougher than the Olympics. In reply, Chopra said, "It's a very special feeling to have won the Olympics and the World Championships. Competition-wise, the World Championships is always tougher than the Olympics. Athletes train very hard for this. I am most happy about the fact that I won today, and two more Indians were with me. I'm very happy to see how Indian athletics is growing."

Chopra now has Gold in the Olympics, Commonwealth Games, Asian Games and World Athletics Championships along with the Diamond League final trophy. He had won a Silver at the Worlds last year when he fell short to Anderson Peters in Oregon, USA. But he went all the way in Budapest with his throw of 88.17m being unbeatable.

