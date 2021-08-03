Follow us on Image Source : PTI/GETTY India at 2020 Tokyo Olympics Day 12: Full schedule of events for August 4

A day the men's hockey team suffered a heartbreaking defeat in the semifinal, the women's team, led by Rani Rampal, will have an opportunity to assure India a third Olympic medal and first for the women's team in Olympic history as they take on world No. 2 Argentina in the semifinals at Tokyo 2020 Games on Wednesday.

After losing their first three games, India won they next two group games to reach the quarters where they stunned three-time Olympic gold medallists Australia. Argentina, on the other hand, have won four of their last six matches at the Olympics. The winner will assure themselves a medal as they head to the gold-medal match while the loser will play for the bronze medal. The Netherlands and Great Britain will play the second semifinal.

Boxer Lovlina Borgohain will also be in action on Wednesday in the semifinal match against world champion Busenaz Surmeneli in the women’s 69kg (welterweight) category. Irrespective of the result in the match, Lovlina has already assured India a medal in boxing. Meanwhile, freestyle wrestlers Ravi Kumar, Deepak Punia and Anshu Malik will also be in action while javelin throwers Neeraj Chopra and Shivpal Singh will kick off India's proceedings on Day 12 of the Tokyo Games.

2020 Tokyo Olympic schedule for India: Wednesday, August 4

Athletics

Men’s javelin throw qualification: Group A – Neeraj Chopra – 5:35 AM IST

Men’s javelin throw qualification: Group B – Shivpal Singh – 7:05 AM IST

Boxing

Women’s welterweight (69kg) semi-final: Lovlina Borgohain vs Busenaz Surmeneli – 11 AM IST

Golf

Women’s Round 1: Aditi Ashok – 5:55 AM IST onwards

Women’s Round 1: Diksha Dagar – 7:39 AM IST onwards

Hockey

Women’s semi-final: Argentina vs India – 3:30 PM IST

Wrestling