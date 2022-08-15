Independence Day 2022: From MS Dhoni to Sachin Tendulkar, wishes pour from sports icons

Follow us on Image Source : SACHIN TENDULKAR Sachin Tendulkar

On the occasion of India's 75th Independence Day, heartfelt wishes were posted by players across the world.

India's former captain MS Dhoni changed his 'Instagram DP' (display picture) for the first time in two years with a Tricolour and a thought-evoking caption in Sanskrit. "Dhanya Asmi Bharatven," wrote Dhoni, who is the only Indian captain to have won all three major ICC trophies, captioned, with its Hindi and English translation: "I am blessed to be a Bharatiya."

Star batter Virat Kohli also followed suit as he also changed his Twitter DP to a Tricolour and posted: "75 glorious years. Proud to be an Indian. Happy Independence Day to all. Jai Hind."

Sachin Tendulkar shared his picture with the Indian Tricolour

Overseas cricketers too joined the celebration

Australian opener David Warner posted a message on Twitter.

"To all our family and friends in India, we wish you a Happy Independence Day," the post read.

Former English cricketer-cum-commentator Kevin Pietersen also put out a wonderful message in Hindi.

He wrote, "Bharat garv karo aur lamba khade raho. Aap sabhi ke liye ek behtar kal ka nirmaan kar rahe hain" (Be proud and stand tall Bharat. You are building a better tomorrow for all!)

Other Indian sports icons too shared their love for the country through posts.

