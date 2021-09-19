Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Boxing star Amir Khan 'kicked off' flight for complaint on face mask

Amir Khan, the former boxing world champion, has revealed that he was removed from his flight after receiving a complaint about his friend's face mask on Saturday.

Khan posted a video on his official Twitter profile, saying that he was travelling to Colorado from New York to begin the training camp ahead of his next fight.

"I was taken off the plane today when I was going to training camp in Colorado Springs by police," said the star boxer.

"A complaint was made by American Airlines staff, they said my colleague's mask was not high enough and not up, that they had to stop the plane and take me and my friend off when I did nothing wrong.

"They kicked us both off. I was sat at 1A and he was sat in 1B. I find it disgusting and disrespectful, I was supposed to go to Colorado Springs for a training camp and now I'm back in New York for another day and I have to reschedule another plane to travel back to training camp."

The American Airlines, in response to the incident, has clarified that Khan and his friend had refused to comply with several requests and that there was no option but to ask them to leave the aircraft.

“Prior to takeoff, American Airlines Flight 700, with service from Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) to Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW), returned to the gate to deplane two customers who reportedly refused to comply with repeated crew member requests to stow luggage, place cell phones in airplane mode and adhere to federal face covering requirements," a spokesman told The Mirror.