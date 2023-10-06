Asian Games: Hockey India announces hefty prize money as wishes continue to pour in for golden team

Follow us on Image Source : AP India hockey team at Asiad 2023 on October 6

India men's hockey team thrashed champions Japan to achieve a Gold medal at the Asian Games 2023 on Friday, October 6. Harmanpreet Singh-led side recorded a dominant 5-1 win to take India's Gold tally to 22 and overall medals count to 95 on day 13 of the Asiad 2022. To appreciate their historic achievement, Hockey India announced cash rewards for the men's winning team and support staff after the medal ceremony.

The men's team clinched its fourth Gold in Asian Games history and only second in the 21st century. Today's triumph also helped them secure a qualification to the Paris Olympics 2024 and now the team receives praise and reward from the federation. Each player of the winning team will get INR 5 lakh and INR 2.5 lakh will be awarded to each of the support staff for their contribution to India's glory.

"Hockey India has announced rewards of Rs 5 lakh each for all the players and Rs 2.5 lakh each for all the support staff of the winning team of the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022. Congratulations to Team India," Hockey India said in its Tweet.

An exhilarating Gold Medal triumph by hockey team: PM Narendra Modi

The Indian men's hockey team is holding all three medals - Olympics, Commonwealth, and Asian Games after a long period of time and deserves all the recognition. Primer Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the golden team and praised their 'unwavering commitment' to win the hearts of Indians.

"An exhilarating Gold Medal triumph by our Men's Hockey Team at the Asian Games! Congratulations to the team for this outstanding performance. This team's unwavering commitment, passion and synergy have not only won the game but also the hearts of countless Indians. This victory is a testament to their spirit. Best wishes for the endeavours ahead," PM Modi wrote in his Tweet.

Meanwhile, India claimed a total of nine medals on Friday to confirm 100-plus medals for the contingent. India men's and women's kabaddi teams secured a place in the final to confirm medals and the men's cricket team also assured a clash for the Gold.

