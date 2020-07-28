Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Ferrari will return to winning ways in 2022, says chief John Elkann

Ferrari Chairman John Elkann feels team principal Mattia Binotto is on the right path to guide the team through its next successful phase in Formula One, which according to him, could begin in the 2022 season.

Ferrari has once again got off to a difficult start this campaign as they currently find themselves at the fifth spot in the constructor's standings.

Mercedes remains the runaway leaders with 121 points following the conclusion of first three races of the revamped calendar, followed by Red Bull Racing Honda (55), McLaren Renault (41), Racing Point BWT Mercedes (40) and Ferrari (27).

"Today we are laying the foundations for being competitive and returning to winning when the rules change in 2022. I am convinced of it," Elkann was quoted as saying by BBC Sport. "Binotto has the characteristics and skills to start a new winning cycle."

Elkann also pointed towards the Michael Schumacher era at the start of the century that saw them dominate the sport unlike ever seen before.

They won five consecutive driver's championships from 2000 to 2004 while they won six constructor's championships on the trot from 1999 to 2004.

"A long path awaits us. When (Jean) Todt started that historic cycle in 2000, we came from a fast that lasted for more than 20 years, from 1979," Elkann said.

"It took time, from when he arrived in 1993 to when he brought Ferrari back to victory. The important thing, then, is to work on and off the track, bringing cohesion and stability, building the Ferrari we want step by step," he added.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage