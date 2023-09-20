Wednesday, September 20, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Football
  5. WATCH: Crowd in Iran goes crazy to catch a glimpse of Cristiano Ronaldo, chase after his Saudi team bus

WATCH: Crowd in Iran goes crazy to catch a glimpse of Cristiano Ronaldo, chase after his Saudi team bus

Cristiano Ronaldo arrived in Iran amid much fanfare with his Saudi Pro League team Al Nassr ahead of the game against Persepolis. The fans were ecstatic to catch a glimpse of their favourite star in Tehran as the videos of his arrival became viral.

India TV Sports Desk Written By: India TV Sports Desk New Delhi Published on: September 20, 2023 0:49 IST
Cristiano Ronaldo arrived in Tehran with his Saudi Pro
Image Source : SCREENGRAB/AP Cristiano Ronaldo arrived in Tehran with his Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr

He may be in the evening of his career but possibly the biggest name in world football, Cristiano Ronaldo enjoys a fanbase like no other. From stadiums to roads to countries and continents, the passion of fans for Ronaldo to see him in action or just get a glimpse can get maddening and the streets of Tehran, the Iranian capital were a witness to the same on Monday, September 18 when the star footballer landed in the country for the first time with his Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr.

The videos that have emerged makes you feel like a King has come to get back his throne. The moment they got to know that Ronaldo has landed in the country, it was a festival in Tehran. The fans surrounded his bus, not letting the bus driver reach the hotel. Many of them even chased the team bus. Once he and his team reached the hotel, the fans thronged the Espians Palace Hotel defying the police and security.

You just had to be in Tehran to witness the fanfare as Ronaldo arrived in the capital city of Iran ahead of the game against Persepolis. The videos have gone viral on the internet.

Watch the video here:

Related Stories
Real Madrid youth players arrested over alleged sharing of sexual video

Real Madrid youth players arrested over alleged sharing of sexual video

After Leonardo Bonucci, star forward Cristiano Ronaldo takes legal action against Juventus

After Leonardo Bonucci, star forward Cristiano Ronaldo takes legal action against Juventus

Asian Games 2023: China hands India humiliating 5-1 defeat in tournament opener

Asian Games 2023: China hands India humiliating 5-1 defeat in tournament opener

This is the first AFC Champions League match in the group stage for Al Nassr, who have been on a dominant run in the Saudi Pro League in the last couple of weeks, having won four games on the bounce. Despite fours wins in as many games, Al Nassr are still in the sixth position with 12 points with Al Hilal still at the top with 16.

The Saudi team will hope to continue its run in the AFC Champions League, which has been possible due to improved diplomatic relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

Latest Sports News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Football Section

Top News

Related Football News

Latest News