WATCH: Crowd in Iran goes crazy to catch a glimpse of Cristiano Ronaldo, chase after his Saudi team bus

Cristiano Ronaldo arrived in Tehran with his Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr

He may be in the evening of his career but possibly the biggest name in world football, Cristiano Ronaldo enjoys a fanbase like no other. From stadiums to roads to countries and continents, the passion of fans for Ronaldo to see him in action or just get a glimpse can get maddening and the streets of Tehran, the Iranian capital were a witness to the same on Monday, September 18 when the star footballer landed in the country for the first time with his Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr.

The videos that have emerged makes you feel like a King has come to get back his throne. The moment they got to know that Ronaldo has landed in the country, it was a festival in Tehran. The fans surrounded his bus, not letting the bus driver reach the hotel. Many of them even chased the team bus. Once he and his team reached the hotel, the fans thronged the Espians Palace Hotel defying the police and security.

You just had to be in Tehran to witness the fanfare as Ronaldo arrived in the capital city of Iran ahead of the game against Persepolis. The videos have gone viral on the internet.

Watch the video here:

This is the first AFC Champions League match in the group stage for Al Nassr, who have been on a dominant run in the Saudi Pro League in the last couple of weeks, having won four games on the bounce. Despite fours wins in as many games, Al Nassr are still in the sixth position with 12 points with Al Hilal still at the top with 16.

The Saudi team will hope to continue its run in the AFC Champions League, which has been possible due to improved diplomatic relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

