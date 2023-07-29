UEFA bans Juventus from European competition, slaps Chelsea with €10 million fine

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri during a Serie A match between US Sassuolo and Juventus in March 2022/23

In a major blow to Juventus, the UEFA removed the most successful Italian club from the next season's Europa Conference League due to financial wrongdoings on Saturday, July 29. UEFA also took a bold step to slam English Premier League giants Chelsea with a €10 million fine for a breach of FFP rules.

Juventus suffered a disappointing 2022/23 season as they finished seventh in the Serie A table with just 22 wins from 38 matches. They secured a last berth in the European Competition next season but UEFA has been strict with their FFP rules for all the clubs. UEFA has also ordered the Old Lady to pay a €10 million fine and has said that a further €10 million fine will be slapped if the club fail to comply with the FFP rules next season.

Juventus president Gianluca Ferraro accepted the sanctions on Friday and also revealed that the club will not appeal to UEFA's decision.

"We regret the decision of the UEFA Club Financial Control Body," Gianluca Ferrero said in a statement. "We do not share the interpretation that has been given of our defence and we remain firmly convinced of the legitimacy of our actions and the validity of our arguments. However, we have decided not to appeal this judgment. Despite this painful decision, we can now face the new season by focusing on the field and not on the courts."

West London giants Chelsea also received a €10 million fine from UEFA for breaching the FFP rules last season. They are not competing in any European competitions for the upcoming season after finishing the 2022/23 edition in the 12 position in the EPL table. The Blues upper management hired the former Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino as a head coach last month and the club is witnessing a busy summer transfer window at the Stamford Bride.

