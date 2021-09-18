Pele back in ICU: Football legend continues to battle colon tumour

Brazilian football legend Pele is back in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) as he battles colon tumour at Sao Paulo's Albert Einstein Hospital, ESPN Brazil reported on Saturday.
“Thank you very much to each one of you, who dedicated a minute of your day to send me positive energy. Love, love and love!" the 80-year-old had added.
Widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time, Pele has also undergone kidney and prostate procedures.
Pele lifted the 1958, 1962 and 1970 World Cups, and to date remains Brazil's all-time leading scorer with 77 goals in 92 matches.