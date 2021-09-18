Pele back in ICU: Football legend continues to battle colon tumour

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Pele back in ICU: Football legend continues to battle colon tumor

Brazilian football legend Pele is back in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) as he battles colon tumour at Sao Paulo's Albert Einstein Hospital, ESPN Brazil reported on Saturday.

The football icon had moved out of the ICU on Wednesday and was in good clinical condition before his health took a plunge. Pele had also said that he is ready "to play 90 minutes, plus extra time” after leaving the intensive care.

“Don't think for a minute that I haven't read the thousands of loving messages I've received around here,” he had posted on Instagram, smiling in the accompanying photo.