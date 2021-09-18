Saturday, September 18, 2021
     
Pele back in ICU: Football legend continues to battle colon tumour

Widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time, Pele has also undergone kidney and prostate procedures.

New Delhi Updated on: September 18, 2021 0:58 IST
Pele back in ICU: Football legend continues to battle colon tumor
Pele back in ICU: Football legend continues to battle colon tumor

Brazilian football legend Pele is back in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) as he battles colon tumour at Sao Paulo's Albert Einstein Hospital, ESPN Brazil reported on Saturday. 

The football icon had moved out of the ICU on Wednesday and was in good clinical condition before his health took a plunge. Pele had also said that he is ready "to play 90 minutes, plus extra time” after leaving the intensive care.
 
“Don't think for a minute that I haven't read the thousands of loving messages I've received around here,” he had posted on Instagram, smiling in the accompanying photo.

“Thank you very much to each one of you, who dedicated a minute of your day to send me positive energy. Love, love and love!" the 80-year-old had added. 

Widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time, Pele has also undergone kidney and prostate procedures.

Pele lifted the 1958, 1962 and 1970 World Cups, and to date remains Brazil's all-time leading scorer with 77 goals in 92 matches.

