Don't pay too much attention: Sunil Chhetri to players on FIFA ban threat

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Sunil Chhetri in action

Star footballer Sunil Chhetri advised fellow players to continue giving their best on the pitch and not worry about FIFA's threat of a ban on Indian football.

Earlier this month, the world football governing body FIFA had threatened to suspend the AIFF and strip off its right to host the women's U-17 World Cup in October due to a third party "influence", the warning coming just days after the Supreme Court's directive to hold elections of the national federation.

"I've spoken to the boys and my advice is to not give it too much attention because it is out of your control," Chhetri said during a virtual media interaction.

"People who are involved are doing their best to make sure that we are going to come out with the best results possible.

"Everyone is working hard towards it. As far as players are concerned we are going to make sure that we do our work properly.

"We have to make sure you better yourself as a player. Whenever you get an opportunity to represent your club or your country, put your best foot forward.

"All other verticals in the AIFF are trying to fix as much as possible to make sure that they come out with flying colours," he said.

India is to host the FIFA women's U-17 World Cup from October 11-30 and the Union Cabinet last month approved the Signing of Guarantees for hosting the women's age group showpiece in Bhubaneswar, Goa, and Mumbai.

On the other hand, The Durand Cup will kick off the season in Kolkata on August 16 and Bengaluru FC will take on Jamshedpur FC on the second day of the tournament.

Having won every major national title since the team came into existence in 2013, the Blues will be desperate to add the missing Durand Cup to their trophy cabinet.

"It's very, very special. It is one of the oldest tournaments which in itself is very big. But more so for me. As a club, we have not won and individually I've not won the Durand Cup, Chhetri said.

"I've been fortunate to win a lot of tournaments, almost all the tournaments that one can in India, and the Durand Cup is missing," he expressed.

(Inputs from PTI)

Latest Sports News