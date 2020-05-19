Rio Ferdinand urges Manchester United to prioritise signing of Jadon Sancho over Harry Kane

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Jadon Sancho

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand heaped praise on Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho and urged the Red Devils hierarchy to go for him whenever transfer window opens.

Sancho has been linked with a move away from Signal Iduna Park in recent times with Premier League being his possible destination.

The Englishman is one of the most sought-after properties in world football currently and his high market value means not many clubs will be able to acquire his services.

Ferdinand feels Sancho will bring the swagger back at Old Trafford as he has the x-factor to get people off their seats.

He also stated Sancho should be handed the iconic number 7 jersey at the club, which has been worn by the likes of George Best, Eric Cantona, David Beckham and Cristiano Ronaldo in the past.

"I think Harry Kane's been linked but if I'm pushing for an attacking player I'd still go for Sancho, he gives you that little bit of imagination and I think he gives you that little bit of spice that they haven't got at the moment," Ferdinand told BBC Radio 5 podcast as per Daily Mail.

"Yes, I would (hand Sancho No 7 jersey), he's that type of character. He's got an arrogance about him, it's what you want on a football pitch, they'd embrace that.

"So yes, I'd give it to him and put that pressure right on his shoulders," he added.

Apart from Sancho, Ferdinand believes Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly and Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez are the final pieces in the Manchester United jigsaw which manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is looking to complete.

