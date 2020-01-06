AC Milan held by Sampdoria to 0-0 in Zlatan Ibrahimovic's return

Image Source : AP AC Milan's Zlatan Ibahimovic reacts during the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Sampdoria at the San Siro stadium, in Milan

Zlatan Ibrahimović's comeback appearance added much-needed urgency but little else for AC Milan as they were held by Sampdoria to 0-0 in Serie A on Monday.

The 38-year-old Ibrahimović, who helped Milan to its last Serie A title in 2011, has rejoined the club until the end of the season with an option to extend for another year.

Around 60,000 fans flocked to San Siro for the return of Ibrahimović after nearly eight years, and there was a banner dedicated to him which read: “A new challenge to live together: welcome back Ibra.”

However, another banner also recalled the embarrassment of AC Milan’s last match, its worst result in 21 years, as it simply read: “Atalanta-Milan 5-0.”

Milan failed to score for the third successive match.

Ibrahimović was sent on in the 55th minute for Krzysztof Piątek after Sampdoria started the second half very much on top.

The introduction of the Swede appeared to give Milan impetus, and Ibrahimović had a couple of chances early on but neither of his headers troubled Sampdoria goalkeeper Emil Audero.

Ibrahimović also set up a great chance for Suso in the 77th but the Spaniard fired wide of the left post prompting resounding jeers from the Milan fans.