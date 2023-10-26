Friday, October 27, 2023
     
  5. 'Zindagi bhar doosron ke sahare rehna': Shadab Khan trolled for 'we believe in miracles' statement

Pakistan vice-captain Shadab Khan attended the press conference ahead of their World Cup game against South Africa at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The men in green have been at the receiving end of all the criticism after three consecutive losses in the ongoing mega event.

Aditya Kukalyekar New Delhi Published on: October 26, 2023 16:51 IST
World Cup 2023
Image Source : GETTY Shadab Khan

Pakistan began their World Cup campaign with wins over the Netherlands and Sri Lanka. They recorded the highest-ever World Cup chase against Sri Lanka gunning down the target of 345 runs in Hyderabad. However, since then things have all gone down hill for the men in green. They have lost three back to back matches against - India, Australia and Afghanistan - and are in a must-win situation now to make it to the semifinals.

There have been reports of rift in the team with captain Babar Azam being criticised massively for the team's non-performance. However, Shadab Khan has insisted that there is unity in the team and that they can still make it to the knockouts of the World Cup. He also noted that miracles do happen in cricket and the team has bounced back from mess before as well.

"We believe in miracles and we have bounced back from such situations before as well. We are hopeful and we will reach the semis. It's do-or-die time for us now! Our winning streak starts tomorrow. We believe in our fast bowlers, we are struggling as a unit but these fast bowlers have won us many matches in the past. Tomorrow is a new day! The fight and hunger is not missing, we are united and we are together," Shadab said ahead of Pakistan's next clash against South Africa on Friday (October 27) in Chennai. 

However, after this statement, Shadab is being trolled on social media with fans stating that the team is doing nothing in terms of performances and is depending on miracles.

Here are some of the reactions:

For the unversed, Pakistan went on to play the final of the T20 World Cup last year after losing to India and Zimbabwe in the league stage. The Netherlands did them a huge favour beating South Africa who got knocked out in sensational fashion at the last moment. Pakistan then defeated New Zealand in the semifinal before going down to England in the title clash. 

