Zimbabwe joins Group B of T20 World Cup in Australia

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Zimbabwe will now face Ireland, Scotland and West Indies.

Zimbabwe joined Group B of the T20 World Cup in Australia after successfully defending 132 against the Netherlands in the final match of the World Cup Qualifier 'B' Tournament.

They will now face Ireland, Scotland and West Indies. Earlier, the team qualified for the T20 World Cup after six years by defeating Papua New Guinea by 27 runs in the semi-finals.

Chasing Zimbabwe's target of 133 runs, the Netherlands were reduced to 95 runs in 18.2 overs. Batting first under the captaincy of Craig Irwin, Zimbabwe scored 132 runs in 19.3 overs. Sean Williams (28) and Regis Chakabwa (27) scored the most runs for him.

While Logan van Beek took three wickets for the Netherlands. After this, the batting of the Netherlands team, which came out chasing Zimbabwe's target, failed completely.

Stefan Meiberg scored the highest 22 runs for the team. Whereas Sikandar Raza was the most successful bowler for Zimbabwe. He took four wickets for eight runs in four overs.

Before the Super 12 stage, teams in Group A and B will battle, and the top two teams from both groups will qualify for the Super 12 stage.

First round

Group A: Namibia, Sri Lanka, United Arab Emirates and The Netherlands

Namibia, Sri Lanka, United Arab Emirates and The Netherlands Group B: Ireland, Scotland, West Indies and Zimbabwe

Super 12 Stage