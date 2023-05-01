MI vs RR: Yashasvi Jaiswal's century goes in vain as Mumbai Indians register record-breaking win

Follow us on Image Source : AP Mumbai Indians celebrate

The 1000th match of the Indian Premier League ended with Mumbai Indians win over Rajasthan Royals. Tim David smashed three back-to-back sixes to guide MI to a 6-wicket win in a nail-biter. MI registered a record-breaking win as this was the first time that any team chased 200 plus score at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. After winning toss, RR opted to bat and put a massive total of 212/7 in 20 overs powered by Yashasvi Jaiswal's century. However, the 21-year-old's ton went in vain as the MI batters chased the target in just 19.3 overs with 6 wickets on hand.

Chasing a big target, Sandeep Sharma gave the first blow to Mumbai Indians when captain Rohit Sharma got dismissed after scoring only 3 runs. After this, Ishan Kishan and Cameron Green tried to stabilize the innings. Ishan scored 28 runs off 23 balls. On the other hand, Green played an innings of 44 runs in 26 balls. Suryakumar Yadav turned the tables and played an innings of 55 runs off 29 balls, which included 8 fours and 2 sixes. Tilak Verma and Tim David also batted well in the end. Tim won the match for Mumbai by hitting three consecutive sixes in the last over.

Ravichandran Ashwin got the most wickets for Rajasthan Royals. He took 2 wickets. Trent Boult and Sandeep Sharma got 1 wicket each.

The beginning of the Rajasthan Royals was underwhelming when Jos Buttler got out after scoring just 18 runs. After this, captain Sanju Samson was also able to score only 14 runs. Devdutt Paddikal contributed 2 runs and Jason Holder contributed 11 runs, but Yashasvi Jaiswal batted at one end. He scored 124 runs off 62 balls, which included 16 fours and 8 sixes. It was because of him that the Rajasthan team was able to score a big total against Mumbai.

Arshad Khan took 3 wickets for Mumbai Indians. Piyush Chawla got 2 wickets in his account. Riley Meredith and Jofra Archer got 1-1 wickets.

