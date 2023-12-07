WPL 2024 auction: Danni Wyatt hopeful of finally getting picked after last year's disappointment

Follow us on Image Source : PTI England's Danni Wyatt will be in demand at WPL 2024 auction with the form she is in

Danni Wyatt, the stylish England batter, isn't that worried about the Women's Premier League (WPL) auction this time around as she is hopeful of getting a team this time around. Wyatt, who is England's leading run-scorer in T20Is this year, just smashed a 47-ball 75 against India in the T20 series opener to potentially end all the noise if she will get picked or not.

Speaking at the post-match press conference after England beat India by 38 runs on Wednesday, December 6, Wyatt said that the WPL auction wasn't on her mind while batting but before the match the thought did cross her mind, especially because of the disappointment she felt after missing out in the last year.

"Not while I was batting and not when I was walking out to bat. But it did cross my mind a few times in the morning when people spoke about it though. I was pretty disappointed last [auction],” Wyatt said. "But I have completely changed my mind, so now I am just like I have done all I can, had a good summer, performed tonight, so what will be will be. [I] would love to be a part of the next WPL, will see what happens," she added.

Wyatt and Nat Sciver-Brunt added 138 runs for the third wicket after Renuka Singh Thakur had reduced the visitors to 2/2. The 138 runs were scored in just 86 balls, which tells you that both batted at a great tempo, especially Wyatt as whatever risks she took in the powerplay, it paid off. Indian batters started in style but 197 was always going to be a tough chase.

Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz are likely to bid for Wyatt as a backup overseas opening option. Wyatt has set her base price at INR 30 Lakh and might be in for a big payday on December 9 in Mumbai.

