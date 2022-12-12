World Test Championship: India make huge gains after Pakistan lose series to England | Here's how

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES India have gained advantage from Pakistan's loss to England

World Test Championship: England has defeated Pakistan by a margin of 2-0 in the ongoing three-match Test series that is being played in Pakistan itself. England have now won the series and they have nothing to lose from here. On the 4th day itself, England defeated Pakistan by a margin of 26 odd runs. This defeat has made Pakistan's claim to the World Test Championship pretty weak and they are in dire need of a miracle if they want to turn things around. After this loss, Pakistan have slipped to the 5th position.

Courtesy of this victory, England have now moved to the 4th position, but it is India who will benefit from this game. India are in contention for the World Test Championship finals but they have a pretty tough road ahead of them. If they want to qualify, they will have to avoid losing. Pakistan's loss has made India's chance a bit simpler. They can still afford a draw and keep their chances alive, but if they lose any of their upcoming Tests, their hopes of playing at the Oval will be done and dusted there. There is just a thin line of difference between Sri Lanka and India's win percentages. Sri Lanka have a win percentage of 53.33 whereas team India have a win percentage of 52.08.

If India manage to defeat Bangladesh in the Test match that is starting on December 14, 2022, they will go to the 3rd spot. If India manage to win both Test matches, they will have a considerable amount of lead and will edge ahead of Sri Lanka. When India play a Test series against Australia in the month of February-March, they will be in with a chance to get to the second spot and solidify their claim to the WTC finals.

