Wednesday, October 11, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. World Cup 2023: Why R Ashwin has been left out of India's playing XI for Afghanistan clash?

World Cup 2023: Why R Ashwin has been left out of India's playing XI for Afghanistan clash?

Team India will be bowling first against Afghanistan in their second game in the World Cup 2023 after Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi won the toss and opted to bat first in Delhi on Wednesday, October 11. Team India made once change to their line-up from the side that played the first game.

Anshul Gupta Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Updated on: October 11, 2023 14:15 IST
R Ashwin was left out of India's playing XI for Afghanistan
Image Source : AP R Ashwin was left out of India's playing XI for Afghanistan match

Team India is bowling first against Afghanistan in their second game in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 against Afghanistan on Wednesday, October 11 in Delhi. Captain Rohit Sharma lost the second toss in a row as Afghan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi decided to bat first saying that it is a good batting surface and they have the bowling to defend the total and restrict the opposition. While Afghanistan retained the same side that played the first game against Bangladesh, Team India made one change from the line-up that played against Australia.

Rohit mentioned that they were looking to bowl first only and hence the toss decision didn't really affect their plans. However, coming from Chennai to Delhi meant there was a change in the surfaces and their nature and when Ravi Shastri asked if the change in venue dictated a change in their line-up and Rohit while agreeing to the question revealed that R Ashwin was left out and Shardul Thakur was playing.

Since Chennai was a turner, India went in with three spinners but since Ashwin is not the first-choice spinner, he was left out for an extra pace option on a flat wicket at a stadium with small boundaries. Since Shardul also gives them a batting option at number 8, he was preferred ahead of someone like Mohammed Shami, a frontline pacer.

Afghanistan, who were skittled out for a modest score of 156 against Bangladesh in their opening game, will hope to get somewhere around 300 on a flat Delhi wicket. And if they do, chasing a score of around 300 will be a good preparation for India ahead of the high-octane clash against Pakistan.

Related Stories
IND vs AFG World Cup 2023 Live Updates: India look for early wickets with new ball against AFG

IND vs AFG World Cup 2023 Live Updates: India look for early wickets with new ball against AFG

IND vs AFG weather report: How will weather treat India and Afghanistan in Delhi?

IND vs AFG weather report: How will weather treat India and Afghanistan in Delhi?

Virat Kohli climbs to 7th position, Babar Azam on the verge of losing his No.1 spot in ICC rankings

Virat Kohli climbs to 7th position, Babar Azam on the verge of losing his No.1 spot in ICC rankings

India's playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News