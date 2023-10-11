World Cup 2023: Why R Ashwin has been left out of India's playing XI for Afghanistan clash?

Follow us on Image Source : AP R Ashwin was left out of India's playing XI for Afghanistan match

Team India is bowling first against Afghanistan in their second game in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 against Afghanistan on Wednesday, October 11 in Delhi. Captain Rohit Sharma lost the second toss in a row as Afghan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi decided to bat first saying that it is a good batting surface and they have the bowling to defend the total and restrict the opposition. While Afghanistan retained the same side that played the first game against Bangladesh, Team India made one change from the line-up that played against Australia.

Rohit mentioned that they were looking to bowl first only and hence the toss decision didn't really affect their plans. However, coming from Chennai to Delhi meant there was a change in the surfaces and their nature and when Ravi Shastri asked if the change in venue dictated a change in their line-up and Rohit while agreeing to the question revealed that R Ashwin was left out and Shardul Thakur was playing.

Since Chennai was a turner, India went in with three spinners but since Ashwin is not the first-choice spinner, he was left out for an extra pace option on a flat wicket at a stadium with small boundaries. Since Shardul also gives them a batting option at number 8, he was preferred ahead of someone like Mohammed Shami, a frontline pacer.

Afghanistan, who were skittled out for a modest score of 156 against Bangladesh in their opening game, will hope to get somewhere around 300 on a flat Delhi wicket. And if they do, chasing a score of around 300 will be a good preparation for India ahead of the high-octane clash against Pakistan.

India's playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

