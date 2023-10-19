World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli eyes two major records in IND vs BAN clash in Pune

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli is on the cusp of multiple milestones in his career. He will be taking the field in Pune today as India face Bangladesh at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium. Kohli's record against Bangladesh in ODIs is brilliant and for the same reason, the fans are expecting him to complete 26000 runs in international cricket in this match.

The former India skipper has so far scored 25923 runs in his career so far across all formats in 510 matches so far at an average of 53.78 with 77 centuries and 134 half-centuries to his name. He is at the fifth position in the list of most runs in international cricket and is only 77 runs away from breaching 26000-mark in terms of runs.

Moreover, Kohli also has a chance to climb to fourth position in this list. He needs only 35 runs to go past legendary Sri Lanka cricketer Mahela Jayawardene who amassed 25957 runs in 652 appearances at the international level for his country. It will be interesting to see if Virat Kohli will be able to achieve these two milestone in the match against Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, the 34-year-old will also be looking to climb the ladder in the list of most runs scored in World Cup history. He has so far scored 1186 runs in 29 innings and needs 40 runs to go past Brian Lara in this aspect. Rohit Sharma and Shakib Al Hasan will be looking to go past Lara having amassed 1195 and 1201 runs at the World Cup respectively.

India Probable XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Bangladesh Probable XI: Litton Das, Tanzid Tamim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan* (c), Mushifiqur Rahim (wk), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam

Latest Cricket News