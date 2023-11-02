Thursday, November 02, 2023
     
World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli breaks Sachin Tendulkar's all-time massive record in ODIs

Former India skipper Virat Kohli is chasing Sachin Tendulkar's record of 49 ODI centuries in front of him at the Wankhede Stadium today. But after coming in to bat in the first over of the innings against Sri Lanka, he broke Tendulkar's another all-time record in ODIs. Details here...

Aditya Kukalyekar Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Published on: November 02, 2023 15:10 IST
Virat Kohli, World Cup 2023
Image Source : GETTY Virat Kohli

Team India is facing Sri Lanka in the ongoing World Cup at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai today. It could be a historic day as Virat Kohli is chasing Sachin Tendulkar's all-time record of most centuries in ODI cricket. There is every chance of him levelling the record after missing out against New Zealand by just five runs.

However, he can level the record in front of the man himself who has reached the stadium to watch the match. While the fans are waiting for Kohli to score a century, the former India skipper has gone past Sachin Tendulkar to score 1000 or more runs in ODIs most times in a calendar year. Kohli breached the 1000-run this year after he reached 34 runs during his knock against Sri Lanka. Kohli has achieved this feat a massive 8 times while Tendulkar did it during his illustrious ODI career on seven occasions.

No wonder, the 34-year-old is in great form at the moment and he is making sure to score big every time he takes the field in this World Cup. He has already scored more than 400 runs in the mega event this year and the fans will be keenly waiting for their favourite player to smash his record 49th ODI ton as well.

Coming back to his record, apart from this year, Virat Kohli completed 1000 runs in a calendar year in 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2017, 2018 and 2019. After a gap of four long years, the former India captain has managed to score 1000 or more runs in the 50-over format in a single year.

Players to score 1000 or more runs in ODIs in a calendar year most times

Players Number of times scored 1000 or more runs in a calendar year
Virat Kohli 8
Sachin Tendulkar 7
Sourav Ganguly 6
Kumar Sangakkara 6
Ricky Ponting 6

