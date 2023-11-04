World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka, Bangladesh cancel training due to Delhi air pollution

Follow us on Image Source : AP Delhi air pollution on November 3

Bangladesh and Sri Lanka cricket teams cancelled their training sessions in Delhi due to increasing air pollution on Saturday. Sri Lanka and Bangladesh are set to clash in the crucial World Cup 2023 match at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium on Monday, November 6.

ICC and the tournament hosts BCCI are monitoring the situation ahead of the World Cup game. "The ICC and our hosts the BCCI take the well-being of all participants seriously and are monitoring the air quality in Delhi," the ICC spokesperson said.. "We are taking expert advice to assess the situation."

Bangladesh cancelled their training session after taking advice from the team's medical staff on Friday and Sri Lanka followed their rivals due to the same reasons. Bangladesh are already ruled out of the race for the semifinal qualification but Sri Lanka's hopes remain alive with four points in seven games.

Delhi's Air Quality Index has clocked over 400 in the last two days and the weather conditions are affecting the team's preparations. The tournament officials will consider whether the conditions are fit to play or not after consulting with BCCI with just two days remaining for the game.

Bangladesh's team director Khaled Mahmud revealed that the players are struggling to cope with Delhi's worsened air pollution and they are not taking risks to avoid getting sick before the game.

"Due to worsening conditions, we didn't take the chance," Khaled Mahmud said after the team cancelled training on Friday. "We have two more training days. Some of us developed coughing, so there's a risk factor. We don't want to get sick. We don't know if things will improve, but we have training tomorrow. We want all the players to be fit for the important game coming up on November 6."

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has declared an air emergency, closing schools and imposing strict traffic rules. The BCCI also confirmed that there will be no fireworks displays for the remaining games in Delhi and Mumbai.

