Rohit Sharma enters top 10 in latest ICC ODI rankings ahead of World Cup 2023

International Cricket Council (ICC) has released the latest ODI rankings ahead of the World Cup that is scheduled to commence on October 5. India skipper Rohit Sharma has entered the top 10 after his 81-run knock against Australia in the third and final ODI of the series. Rohit has 695 rating points to show while his teammate Virat Kohli is just ahead of him at ninth place.

Shubman Gill continues to be the highest-ranked Indian batter going into the World Cup. He is at second place with 839 points while Pakistan skipper Babar Azam is at the apex position with 857 rating points to his name. Australia opener David Warner has also jumped up to fourth position in the latest rankings. South Africa's Quinton de Kock and Rassie van der Dussen are at seventh and eighth place.

Among bowlers, India's Mohammed Siraj is at the top of the bowlers' rankings in ODIs, and Josh Hazlewood has equaled him at the position thanks to his good show in the ODI series against India. Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi jumped up two places and is now at the sixth position.

Afghanistan's Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Rashid Khan are at third and fourth place while New Zealand's ace pacer enters the World Cup as the fifth-best bowler according to the rankings. Among all-rounders, Shakib Al Hasan, not surprisingly, is at the top of the rankings while India's Hardik Pandya is at seventh place. Rashid Khan is at the fourth position as an all-rounder while Mohammad Nabi and Sikandar Raza are at second and third place.

Here are top-ranked Indian players in the latest ICC rankings:

Top-ranked Indian players Player Name Rank Shubman Gill 2 Virat Kohli 9 Rohit Sharma 10 Mohammed Siraj 1

