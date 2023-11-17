World Cup 2023: ICC reveals umpires and match referee to officiate in India vs Australia final in Ahmedabad

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Richard Kettleborough and Richard Illingworth at World Cup 2019

The ICC has named Richard Kettleborough, Richard Illingworth and Joel Wilson to officiate the upcoming Cricket World Cup 2023 final match. Zimbabwe's Andy Pycroft will be the match referee as India and Australia clash in the summit clash at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday, November 19.

English umpires Richard Kettleborough and Richard Illingworth are named as on-field umpires while Trinidad and Tobago's Joel Wilson will have the responsibility of the third umpire. Former Zimbabwe international cricket Andy Pycroft will be officiating the final as a match referee.

Notably, both Kettleborough and Illingworth officiated the India vs New Zealand semi-final clash in 2019 while the latter was one of the on-field umpires during India's triumph over the Kiwis in the 2023 semifinal clash in Mumbai on November 15. Kettleborough officiated the Australia vs South Africa semifinal game in Kolkata on Thursday with India's Nitin Menon.

Joel Wilson was the third umpire and Andy Pycroft was the match referee for the first semifinal match between India and New Zealand. Illingworth has been part of umpire panels for the previous two ODI World Cups as well and was part of the England team that finished runner-up in the 1992 edition.

Kettleborough also officiated in the 2015 final between Australia and New Zealand in Melbourne. Kettleborough officiated his 100th ODI match during the Sri Lanka vs Netherlands game in this World Cup and has built up a reputation as one of the best officials in international cricket.

Both Kettleborough and Illingworth were notably named in the ICC international umpires list on the same day in 2019 and both went on to win the prestigious Umpire of the Year awards in their illustrious career.

India vs Australia, ICC World Cup 2023 Final Officials:

On-field umpires: Richard Kettleborough (England) and Richard Illingworth (England)

Third umpire: Joel Wilson (Trinidad and Tobago)

Fourth umpire: Christopher Gaffaney (New Zealand)

Match Referee: Andy Pycroft (Zimbabwe)

