ENG vs NZ: First time in 52-year history of ODI cricket! World Cup 2023 opening game witnesses stunning record

Jos Buttler and Joe Root stitched a 70-run partnership for England in the opening game of World Cup 2023 against New Zealand

Opening game of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in Ahmedabad between England and New Zealand and a marvelous record was scripted, that has never happened in the 52-year history of ODI cricket. England after losing the toss were sent in to bat first by New Zealand's stand-in skipper Tom Latham and the Kiwis decision worked rather well for them as the defending champions were restricted to 282-9 in their 50 overs. However, England became the first team during the innings when all 11 batters got into double digits in an ODI innings.

10 batters have scored in double digits many times in the format but never before all the 11 players scored at least 10 runs in a single innings in an ODI match and the miraculous feat was achieved in the World Cup opener itself. Joe Root top scored for England with 77 while skipper Buttler played a decent hand of 43 off 42 balls but none of the other players could play long innings as the Men in Blue kept losing wickets at regular intervals.

Root and Buttler's 70-run partnership and a few quick cameos from the tailenders helped England breach the 280-run mark.

England's scorecard read as follows:

Jonny Bairstow - 33 (35)

Dawid Malan - 14 (24)

Joe Root - 77 (86)

Harry Brook - 25 (16)

Moeen Ali - 11 (17)

Jos Buttler - 43 (42)

Liam Livingstone - 20 (22)

Sam Curran - 14 (19)

Chris Woakes - 11 (12)

Adil Rashid - 15* (13)

Mark Wood - 13* (14)

For New Zealand, pacer Matt Henry starred with three wickets but the bowler, who ended up bowling a key spell was Glenn Phillips who took 2/17 in his three overs as he dismissed Root and Moeen Ali. New Zealand will fancy themselves to chase the total down as they bat deep till number 9.

