World Cup 2023: Bangladesh announce replacement for injured Shakib Al Hasan ahead of Australia clash

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Shakib Al Hasan (centre) celebrating a wicket with teammates.

Anamul Haque Bijoy has been named as the replacement for star Bangladesh allrounder Shakib Al Hasan who has been ruled out of the ongoing World Cup after sustaining an injury to his left index finger.

Anamul, 30, has a decent amount of ODI experience. The right-handed batter has represented Bangladesh in 45 ODIs and aggregated 1258 runs at an average of 29.95. He has scored three centuries and five half-centuries in his ODI career thus far.

Anamul's inclusion will bolster Bangladesh's batting order which has largely disappointed in the ongoing marquee tournament. He last played an ODI against India at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo during the Asia Cup on September 15.

Notably, Shakib sustained a fracture in his left index finger after he got hit while batting during the initial stages of his innings but "continued to bat with supportive taping and painkillers". An X-ray after the game against the Lankan Lions confirmed the fracture.

“Shakib was struck on his left index finger early in his innings but continued to bat with supportive taping and painkillers," the physio of Bangladesh Bayjedul Islam Khan said as reported by the ICC (International Cricket Council).

"He underwent an emergency X-ray in Delhi after the game which confirmed the fracture on the left PIP joint. Recovery is estimated at three to four weeks. He will leave for Bangladesh today to begin his rehab.”

Bangladesh will play Australia in their last fixture of the ongoing tournament at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Saturday, November 11.

Bangladesh squad:

Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Anamul Haque Bijoy, Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed , Mahedi Hasan, Hasan Mahmud

Support staff:

Chandika Hathurusingha, Nic Pothas, Rangana Herath, Allan Donald, Shane McDermott

Latest Cricket News