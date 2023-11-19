Sunday, November 19, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. World Cup 2023 Award Winners List: Virat Kohli claims Player of the Tournament title following dream run

World Cup 2023 Award Winners List: Virat Kohli claims Player of the Tournament title following dream run

India's star batter Virat Kohli claims the Player of the Tournament award ahead of Mohammed Shami and Adam Zampa for scoring 765 runs in 11 innings with nine fifty-plus scores at the ICC World Cup 2023.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: November 19, 2023 23:11 IST
Virat Kohli with the Player of the Tournament award at
Image Source : AP Virat Kohli with the Player of the Tournament award at World Cup 2023

Australia clinched their 10th ICC title as they beat India to win the Cricket World Cup 2023 on Sunday, November 19. Travis Head emerged as the hero again as his hundred proved a difference at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad which shattered the hearts of millions of Indian fans.

Virat Kohli and KL Rahul recorded fifties to help India score 240 runs while batting first. But India's unbeaten run ended with a huge six-wicket defeat despite starting the game as clear favourites. Kohli claimed the Player of the Tournament award for scoring 765 runs, the highest in the World Cup edition, while Head's 137-run knock claimed the Player of the Match in the Final.

Kohli kicked off the campaign with a match-winning fifty in the opening game against Australia and went on to record a whooping 9 fifty-plus scores in 11 innings. Kohli famously broke Sachin Tendulkar's major records of most ODI hundreds and most runs in the ODI World Cup edition as well. 

Indian players dominated the leaderboard list in this World Cup with Kohli topping the scoring chart and Mohammed Shami dominating the bowling list. Kohli scored 765 runs, 168 runs more than second-placed Rohit Sharma to clinch the biggest award. 

Related Stories
KL Rahul achieves what Dhoni could not, breaks Dravid's longstanding wicketkeeping World Cup record

KL Rahul achieves what Dhoni could not, breaks Dravid's longstanding wicketkeeping World Cup record

WATCH | Jasprit Bumrah's well-disgiused slower delivery bamboozles Steve Smith

WATCH | Jasprit Bumrah's well-disgiused slower delivery bamboozles Steve Smith

Travis Head deflates India's juggernaut to help Australia claim sixth ODI World Cup title

Travis Head deflates India's juggernaut to help Australia claim sixth ODI World Cup title

Shami, a leading contender for the Player of the Tournament award, failed to make an impact in the final. Shami gave India a breakthrough with David Warner's wicket but emerged as the costliest bowler against Australia. His one wicket helped him top the bowling chart with 24 wickets in just 7 innings.

World Cup 2023 Award Winners:

  1. Player of the Tournament - Virat Kohli (765 runs, 1 wicket, 5 catches)
  2. Player of the Match in Final - Travis Head (137 runs, 1 catch)
  3. Most Runs - Virat Kohli (765 runs in 11 innings)
  4. Highest Score - Glenn Maxwell (201* vs Afghanistan in Mumbai)
  5. Most Hundreds - Quinton de Kock (4 hundreds) 
  6. Most fifties - Virat Kohli (6 fifties)
  7. Most Wickets - Mohammed Shami (24 wickets in 7 innings)
  8. Best figures - Mohammed Shami (7/57 vs New Zealand in Mumbai)
  9. Most Sixes - Rohit Sharma (31 sixes)
  10. Most Catches - Daryl Mitchell (11 catches)
  11. Most dismissals by wicketkeeper - Quinton de Kock (20 dismissals)
  12. Highest Striker Rate - Glenn Maxwell (150.37)

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News