World Cup 2023 Award Winners List: Virat Kohli claims Player of the Tournament title following dream run

Australia clinched their 10th ICC title as they beat India to win the Cricket World Cup 2023 on Sunday, November 19. Travis Head emerged as the hero again as his hundred proved a difference at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad which shattered the hearts of millions of Indian fans.

Virat Kohli and KL Rahul recorded fifties to help India score 240 runs while batting first. But India's unbeaten run ended with a huge six-wicket defeat despite starting the game as clear favourites. Kohli claimed the Player of the Tournament award for scoring 765 runs, the highest in the World Cup edition, while Head's 137-run knock claimed the Player of the Match in the Final.

Kohli kicked off the campaign with a match-winning fifty in the opening game against Australia and went on to record a whooping 9 fifty-plus scores in 11 innings. Kohli famously broke Sachin Tendulkar's major records of most ODI hundreds and most runs in the ODI World Cup edition as well.

Indian players dominated the leaderboard list in this World Cup with Kohli topping the scoring chart and Mohammed Shami dominating the bowling list. Kohli scored 765 runs, 168 runs more than second-placed Rohit Sharma to clinch the biggest award.

Shami, a leading contender for the Player of the Tournament award, failed to make an impact in the final. Shami gave India a breakthrough with David Warner's wicket but emerged as the costliest bowler against Australia. His one wicket helped him top the bowling chart with 24 wickets in just 7 innings.

World Cup 2023 Award Winners:

Player of the Tournament - Virat Kohli (765 runs, 1 wicket, 5 catches) Player of the Match in Final - Travis Head (137 runs, 1 catch) Most Runs - Virat Kohli (765 runs in 11 innings) Highest Score - Glenn Maxwell (201* vs Afghanistan in Mumbai) Most Hundreds - Quinton de Kock (4 hundreds) Most fifties - Virat Kohli (6 fifties) Most Wickets - Mohammed Shami (24 wickets in 7 innings) Best figures - Mohammed Shami (7/57 vs New Zealand in Mumbai) Most Sixes - Rohit Sharma (31 sixes) Most Catches - Daryl Mitchell (11 catches) Most dismissals by wicketkeeper - Quinton de Kock (20 dismissals) Highest Striker Rate - Glenn Maxwell (150.37)

