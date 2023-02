this is what dreams are made of. Every Indian cricketer wishes to represent his/her country and to be part of the team on a grand stage is nothing less than goosebumps. India U-19 Women's team cricket recently clinched the historic U-19 World Cup and the senior girls have the chance to do it now. Hello and Welcome to the Live coverage of India's first match in the Women's T20 World Cup 2023. It's India vs Pakistan in the World Cup. Harmanpreet's India will step on the field after playing in a Women's Tri-series in South Africa while Pakistan are here after playing a multi-format limited-overs' tour of Australia. India face injury issues as Smriti Mandhan is all but ruled out of the first game. India are a stronger side as compared to Pakistan and have great records against them but the later stunned India in the Women's Asia Cup 2022. This shall be a good contest to watch. So, grab some snacks and stay tuned as I, Varun Malik, take you across this match.