'With money, comes arrogance': 5 times when Kapil Dev blasted Team India and players

Team India is currently in the West Indies involved in the three-match ODI series against the home team. This series and the upcoming assignments including Asia Cup are extremely important to the side with the ODI World Cup only a couple of months away. However, a few key players are still injured. KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer have just resumed batting and are certain even for the Asia Cup while Jasprit Bumrah is likely to return for the Ireland T20Is where his fitness will be tested in real-time match scenario.

Meanwhile, India's World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev has come down hard at the Indian players over injury issues and workload management. In his recent interview to The Week magazine, Kapil has criticised the cricketers for their comments in press conferences and fitness issues as well. Including his recent statement, here we list five instances when Kapil Dev was critical of the Indian players:

1. With money, comes arrogance

Kapil Dev slammed some of the Indian cricketers for their ego and not consulting former legends like Sunil Gavaskar when he is directly available to speak. He also pointed out the money factor that makes the players arrogant. "Sometimes, when there is too much money, arrogance comes. These cricketers think they know everything. That's the difference. I would say there are so many cricketers who need help. When Sunil Gavaskar is there, why can't you talk?

"Where is the ego? There is no ego as such. They feel 'we are good enough'. Maybe they are good enough, but extra help from somebody who has seen 50 seasons of cricket; he knows things. Listening sometimes can change your thought," Kapil said.

2. Open a banana stall or go sell eggs

in December last year, Kapil Dev didn't like some of the players talking about pressure while playing for India. He felt that one shouldn't play if they are feeling pressure while representing the country. According to him, in India when a cricketer gets a chance among 100 crore people, they shouldn't feel pressure and in fact, it should be a matter of pride for him or her. "There is pressure, but if you are playing at that level, you will be admired and abused. If you are afraid of abuses, then don't play. You are representing the country and you have pressure? How is that possible? Out of a country of 100 crore, 20 of you are playing and then you say you have pressure?

"Instead, say it's a matter of pride. You are getting so much love from people. Learn to take that pride. Pressure is an American word. If you don't want to work, don't. Is anyone forcing you? Jaa ke kele ki shop lagao. Ande becho ja ke. (Open a banana stall, go sell eggs," Kapil had said.

3. We can call them chokers

India haven't won an ICC title since 2013 despite making it to the knockouts of the World events almost every time. Last year, the Rohit Sharma-led side lost to England in T20 World Cup semi-final by 10 wickets. While defending 169, India couldn't pick up a single wicket and went down meekly. This was the fifth time, India lost in the knockouts (semi-final and final) for the fifth time in last nine years.

Pointing out the same, Kapil Dev had said that the Men in Blue can be called chokers now as they are losing continuously in the knockouts phase of ICC tournaments. However, he also felt that one shouldn't be too harsh on the team after such a loss. "Yes, we can call them chokers. That's okay. They come close and then choke. But don't be too harsh. I agree, India played bad cricket, but we cannot be overly critical based on just one game," Kapil said in a show on ABP News.

4. Personal interests need to take back-seat if you want to win World Cup

Earlier this year in January, Kapil Dev issued a stern warning to the Indian team. He was of the opinion that the players need to play as a team if they want to win a World Cup later this year. He reckoned that personal interests should take a back-seat and dependency only on the likes of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli is not good.

"If you want to win the World Cup, the coach, selectors, and team management will have to make some tough decisions. Personal interests will have to take a back-seat and they will need to think about the team. If you think Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and 2-3 players will win us the World Cup then that's never going to happen. You should believe in your team," he had said while speaking to ABP News.

5. Why can't KL Rahul be dropped?

KL Rahul has been a topic of discussion over the last 9 months or so in Indian cricket thanks to his consistently poor returns in Tests and T20Is. Ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy this year in India, Rahul was again a hot topic and this is when Kapil Dev asked the tough question. He came down hard at the management asking why cannot KL Rahul be dropped if doesn't fit in the team or it there is any rule that he cannot be dropped.

"Why can't he be dropped? There should be no such rule. You need to look at team combination, who do we need. There is no necessity. In Indian cricket, I don't think there is ever a vice-captain. Back in the day, we had a new VC in every Test match," Kapil had said in the show Uncut.

