  Will Jos Buttler step down from captaincy after World Cup 2023? England skipper responds

Will Jos Buttler step down from captaincy after World Cup 2023? England skipper responds

England defeated the Netherlands in their previous game by 160 runs to register only their second win in the ongoing World Cup. With six losses, England have already been knocked out of the mega event and will the poor show lead to Jos Buttler stepping down from captaincy? The man himself responds

Aditya Kukalyekar Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Published on: November 09, 2023 12:39 IST
World Cup 2023
Image Source : GETTY Jos Buttler

England strengthened their Champions Trophy qualification chances on Wednesday (November 8) with a 160-run win over the Netherlands at the MCA Stadium in Pune. This was only the second win of the tournament for the defending champions as they have already lost a massive six matches. While England will face Pakistan in their final league stage encounter at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, there are doubts over future of some England players incluing Jos Buttler.

The England captain has been woefully out of form with the bat and some of his decision as the leader have also been questioned. But Buttler is keen on continuing as the skipper of England cricket team in white-ball cricket in future as well. However, he admitted that the final decision will be taken by director of England Men's cricket Rob Key who will be arriving in India soon to pick the team for the upcoming West Indies tour.

"Yeah, I'd like to (captain the side in the white-ball tour next month). I know Rob Key arrives into India today, I think. So, yeah, we can have some good conversations with him and the coach and everyone and make a plan for that tour," Buttler said after the match. Opening up about not scoring runs with the bat in this World Cup, Jos Buttler admitted that it was frustrating to keep missing while he is desperate to lead from the front for the team.

"You want to lead from the front and do that in your own performance. So, yeah, very frustrated, again, not to contribute, but I'll stick to the stuff that's served me well over a long period of time when I've had these little runs of form and, like I say, hopefully come out the other side of it very soon," he added. England are in fight to secure a place in the Champions Trophy and even though they are at the seventh position currently, they will have to win their final game against Pakistan on Saturday (November 11) to qualify for the tournament.

"Yeah, vital. It's a huge game for us. We haven't performed the way we wanted to this whole trip, and we'd like to leave India putting in a proper performance. So, yeah, it's a huge game for us," the England captain further said.

