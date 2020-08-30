Sunday, August 30, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Will AB de Villiers play as wicketkeeper in IPL 2020? RCB's latest picture keeps fans guessing

Will AB de Villiers play as wicketkeeper in IPL 2020? RCB's latest picture keeps fans guessing

Fans were left guessing as soon as the image was shared with some welcoming the idea, while others feared the position of Parthiv Patel in the playing XI. 

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Published on: August 30, 2020 16:36 IST
AB de Villiers
Image Source : @RCBTWEETS

AB de Villiers

Royal Challengers Bangalore on Tuesday teased fans with the picture of AB de Villiers during his wicketkeeping drill during their franchise practice session in Dubai. Fans were left guessing as soon as the image was shared with some welcoming the idea, while others feared the position of Parthiv Patel in the playing XI. 

"We think that this is something you’ve all been waiting to see! #PlayBold #IPL2020 #WeAreChallengers," RCB captioned the picture of De Villiers in wicketkeeping gloves.

Related Stories

Most fans felt that it could balance the RCB playing XI an allow youngster Devdutt Padikkal to be part of the top-order lineup.




Meanwhile, few were left worried about Parthiv's spot in the playing XI, who usually plays as a keeper-opener for RCB and has proven to be impressive. 


IPL 2020 will begin from September 19 onwards in the UAE, although the schedule is yet to be announced. 

RCB will be chasing their first title once again. They have reached the final thrice, 2016 being the last, but have since slumped low in each of their last three seasons. 

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Live Scorecard

Top News

Latest News

X