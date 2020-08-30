Will AB de Villiers play as wicketkeeper in IPL 2020? RCB's latest picture keeps fans guessing

Image Source : @RCBTWEETS AB de Villiers

Royal Challengers Bangalore on Tuesday teased fans with the picture of AB de Villiers during his wicketkeeping drill during their franchise practice session in Dubai. Fans were left guessing as soon as the image was shared with some welcoming the idea, while others feared the position of Parthiv Patel in the playing XI.

"We think that this is something you’ve all been waiting to see! #PlayBold #IPL2020 #WeAreChallengers," RCB captioned the picture of De Villiers in wicketkeeping gloves.

Most fans felt that it could balance the RCB playing XI an allow youngster Devdutt Padikkal to be part of the top-order lineup.

Perfect, now this would be the best playing XI



Devdutt Padikkal



Aron Finch ✈️



Virat Kohli (c)



Ab De Villiers (wk) ✈️



Moeen Ali ✈️



Shivam Dubey



Chris Moris ✈️



Washington Sundar



Umesh Yadav



Navdeep Saini



Yuzi Chahal — Jiतेন 🇮🇳 (@im_jiten02) August 30, 2020

wow superb then padikkal is in playing 11 yess👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻🤗🤗🤗😍😍😍 and we also need isuru udana in playing 11 he is a t20 specialist bowler — Niranjan (@Niranja70765412) August 30, 2020

good to see that now we are capable of playing one more batsman — Divyansh (@divyansh_jain16) August 30, 2020

ABD is doing Wicket keeping this year , that's great for team balance

♥️🔥💪 Only RCB pic.twitter.com/MPDFfzWa5q — SONU❤️SANA MY LIFELINE💞 (@isonubhoir) August 30, 2020

Meanwhile, few were left worried about Parthiv's spot in the playing XI, who usually plays as a keeper-opener for RCB and has proven to be impressive.

But this move might backfire as ABD being a makeshift wicketkeeper may find it difficult to keep wickets for 20 overs in UAE heat and then bat at 4.Remember his age and that he is no longer an active cricketer in International circuit. He might get injured. — Soham Sengupta (@SohamSe20332965) August 30, 2020

@parthiv9 is best Keeper ab is best fielder — Aditya🇮🇳 (@Aaditya_44) August 30, 2020

IPL 2020 will begin from September 19 onwards in the UAE, although the schedule is yet to be announced.

RCB will be chasing their first title once again. They have reached the final thrice, 2016 being the last, but have since slumped low in each of their last three seasons.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage