WI vs IND, 2nd ODI: Avesh Khan set to debut

Avesh Khan is all set to make his debut for India in the ODIs as BCCI confirmed through their Twitter handle that the pacer will be part of the 2nd ODI played between India and the West Indies.

BCCI wrote, "Congratulations to @Avesh_6 who is all set to make his ODI debut for #TeamIndia"

Khan has scalped 17 wickets in 22 matches at an economy of 5.43 in the domestic circuit. As far as the match is concerned, Nicholas Pooran won the toss and opted to bat first.

I am going to bat first. Anything over 250 will be challenging. We need to build partnerships. One forced change, Motie is out and Hayden Walsh comes in. If Hope scores it's fine, if he doesn't, the other batters can chip in," Pooran said at the toss.

Dhawan announced that Prasidh Krishna sits the 2nd ODI out, and Avesh Khan replaces him. He also added that they wanted to bat first again.

I feel it's a good wicket. After the last game, we wanted to bat first again. We are well prepared and looking forward to a good game. Siraj and Prasidh bowled well. I am sure we are going to do much better today. Prasidh Krishna is out and Avesh Khan comes in," said Dhawan.

West Indies Playing XI

Shai Hope(w), Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran(c), Rovman Powell, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales, Hayden Walsh

India Playing XI

Shikhar Dhawan(c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson(w), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan

