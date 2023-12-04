WI vs ENG: England captain Jos Buttler 'frustrated' with continued lean run in ODIs

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Jos Buttler

England captain Jos Buttler admitted that it is increasingly getting frustrating for him that he is not able to score runs in ODIs. Since September 2023, the man has not crossed the 50-run mark in last 13 innings and in last 8 innings, Butter averages only 9.75. He struggled right through the World Cup that was played in India and his lean run continued in the first ODI against the West Indies on Sunday (December 3) as well.

Even as England posted 325 runs on the board in their 50 overs, Buttler could only score three runs off 13 deliveries. Opening up about his poor form in the 50-over format, the England skipper expressed his disappointment but also pointed out that he is hitting the ball well and could only be a matter of time before he starts scoring runs. He also vowed to keep working hard in order to get back into form sooner rather than later.

"I feel good, I just keep managing to get out. It's disappointing, frustrating and gone on for a lot longer than I'd have liked but there's only myself who can score my own runs, I'm not going to score any if I hide away and don't get out there. You keep working hard, the only thing you can do is keep working hard, keep putting yourself out there, trusting in the stuff that's served you well over a long period of time and hope it turns around," Buttler said after the match.

As far as the match is concerned, England were sitting pretty at one stage with West Indies needing 80 runs off last seven overs in the chase. But thanks to Romario Shepherd and skipper Shai Hope, they managed to chase the score with seven balls and four wickets in hand. "For 40 overs of it we did brilliantly well. It is always a hallmark of West Indian cricket that they are excellent six hitters and they managed to find the rope when they needed to. We did a lot of things well with the bat and ball, we just didn't close it out. A little bit of execution here and there or whether we need to change our plans a little bit," Buttler added.

