SRH v CSK: Why are Matheesha Pathirana and Mustafizur Rahman not playing in Chennai's clash against Hyderabad?

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL Pathirana and Mustafizur.

Chennai Super Kings are playing against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad as the two teams look to return to winning ways after losses in their previous games.

The two teams face each other in the batting paradise of Hyderabad. Both the teams have made several changes with CSK missing out on their two premier pacers in the form of Matheesha Pathirana and Mustafizur Rahman for the SRH clash.

Why Pathirana and Mustafizur are not playing?

Mustafizur is still not around as he went to Bangladesh to sort out his visa issues for the T20 World Cup 2024. Notably, Pathirana is out due to a niggle. "It's going pretty well, the group is responding well. Nothing much changes for me, obviously this is a new challenge, but I'm feeling good. Pathirana has a niggle - three changes for us, Moeen Ali, Theekshana and Mukesh Chowdhary come in. The bowlers are ready to go and so are the youngsters," CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad said at the toss.

Notably, SRH captain Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to bowl first. "We'll bowl first. Looks like a good wicket and should stay the same for the whole match. We've got a great squad. Mayank Agarwal is unwell, he's replaced by Nitish Reddy. Natarajan is back as well. Last time, there were 500 runs scored, this looks like a good wicket as well," Cummins said at the toss.

Mustafizur travelled back home to sort out his visa issues for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024. The left-arm speedster has been a vital cog in CSK's bowling attack and is the joint-highest wicket-taker in the tournament along with Mohit Sharma. The pacer held the purple cap recently before Mohit took it away from the CSK pacer.

Sunrisers and Super Kings have faced each other 19 times and the latter side holds a significant advantage of 14-5 in head-to-head competitions.