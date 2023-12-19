IPL auction 2024: Who is Shubham Dubey, uncapped Indian signed at 5.8 crore by Rajasthan Royals?

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Shubham Dubey.

IPL auction 2024: Rajasthan Royals added an uncapped Indian player to their armoury when they picked Shubham Dubey at the IPL 2024 auction. The Royals bought Dubey for a handsome amount of 5.8 crore which marked their second deal of the day.

The Royals picked West Indies star Rovman Powell first for 7.4 crore and stayed quiet for the majority of the first phase of the auction. But they then picked a 29-year-old Indian Dubey for 5.8 crore whose base price was set at 20 lakh only.

Who is Subham Dubey?

Shubham Dubey has made his name in the domestic arena for India. He is a powerful hitter lower in the middle order and was recently seen in some brilliant form in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The 29-year-old scored 221 runs in 7 innings for Vidarbha. His tournament’s strike rate was 187.28. A major in his successful tournament was when he helped his side chase down its highest-ever total of 213 against Bengal with 13 balls to go. He smashed 58 runs from just 20 balls coming in at number 5 as an impact player.

Talking about his all-over T20 stats, Subey has played 20 T20 games and has scored 485 runs in 19 innings. His T20 career strike rate reads 145.20, while he scores his runs at an average of 37.30. Dubey has not played for any IPL team so far and the Royals are his first team in the Indian cash-rich league.

Rajasthan Royals updated squad:

Sanju Samson (c), Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Sen, Navdeep Saini, Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa, Avesh Khan (from LSG), Rovman Powell (Rs. 7.4 crore), Shubham Dubey (Rs. 5.80 crore)

