Who is Rohit Sharma's replacement Abhimanyu Easwaran? Looking at numbers that earned him national call-up

Born and brought up in Dehradun, Abhimanyu Easwaran, after scoring a tank load of runs for India A and in the domestic circuit, finally got a national call-up as he replaced Rohit Sharma for the 1st Test vs Bangladesh.

'India captain Rohit Sharma met with a specialist in Mumbai for his left thumb injury, which he sustained during the 2nd ODI against Bangladesh. He has been advised appropriate management for this injury and will not be available for the first Test against Bangladesh. The BCCI Medical Team will take a call on his availability for the second and final Test at a later stage. The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Abhimanyu Easwaran as his replacement for the first Test,' said BCCI in a statement.

As Easwaran gets ready to don the national jersey, here's looking at the numbers that earned him the all-important call-up.

Easwaran & The Numbers That Make Him

27-year-old Easwaran made is a top-order batter who also bowls occasional leg breaks. He made his Ranji Debut for Bengal in 2013 against Uttar Pradesh and his List A debut in 2015 against MP.

Easwaran has played 134 First Class innings and amassed 5576 runs at an average of 45.33 with the highest score of 233. He has 18 100s and 23 50s against his name.

FC Numbers

Innings: 134 Runs: 5576 Average: 45.33 Highest Score: 233 100s: 18 50s: 23

As far as List A cricket is concerned, Abhimanyu has played 76 innings for Bengal and has smashed 3376 runs at an average of 46.24 with the highest score of 149.

List A Numbers

Innings: 76 Runs: 3376 Average: 46.24 Highest Score: 149 100s: 7 50s: 21

As far as his bowling is concerned, Easwaran has 216 balls in FC cricket, given away 147 runs and has scalped two wickets at an economy of 4.08.

Well, the performances have been rewarded and it will be interesting to see if Easwaran lives up to the expectations at the highest level.

