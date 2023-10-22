WBBL 2023: Records galore as Grace Harris goes past Smriti Mandhana's major all-time feat

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Grace Harris against Perth Scorchers at North Sydney on Oct 22, 2023

Grace Harris entered the history books as she played out a record-laden knock against Perth Scorchers in the fifth match of the Women's Big Bash League 2023 (WBBL) on Sunday, October 22. The Australian all-rounder scored an unbeaten 136 runs to register the highest score in tournament history.

The 30-year-old Australian big-hitter registered her third WBBL hundred in just 48 balls and remained unbeaten on 136 runs off just 59 balls. She broke Smriti Mandhana and Ashleigh Gardner's joint record for the highest score in the tournament history and set a new standard as well.

Indian batter recorded an unbeaten 114 runs against Melbourne Renegades while playing for Sydney Thunder during the 2021 edition. Sydney Sixers' star all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner also smashed 114 runs against the Stars six years ago.

Highest scores in WBBL history:

Grace Harris (Brisbane Heat) - 136* runs vs Perth Scorchers in 2023 Smriti Mandhana (Sydney Thunder) - 114* runs vs Melbourne Renegades in 2021 Ashleigh Gardner (Sydney Sixers) - 114 runs vs Melbourne Stars in 2017 Alyssa Healy (Sydney Sixers) - 112* vs Adelaide Strikers in 2018 Alyssa Healy (Sydney Sixers) - 111 vs Melbourne Stars in 2020

Harris's magnificent knock at North Sydney Oval also produced a record-breaking 11 sixes. Harris broke Gardner's record for most sixes in a WBBL innings and also became the only second cricketer to score 10-plus sixes in an innings in tournament history. Gardner famously recorded 10 sixes during her century against Melbourne Stars in 2017.

Most Sixes in an innings in WBBL history:

Grace Harris - 11 sixes vs Perth Scorchers in 2023 Ashleigh Gardner - 10 sixes vs Melbourne Stars in 2017 Sophie Devine - 8 sixes vs Hobart Hurricanes in 2016 Alyssa Healy - 7 sixes vs Adelaide Strikers in 2019 Sophie Devine - 7 sixes vs Sydney Sixers in 2020

