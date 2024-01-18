WATCH | Veteran India star beats young Rinku Singh to claim fielder of the series medal

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI Indian cricket team with T20I series trophy on January 17, 2024

Indian cricket team registered a series whitewash against Afghanistan after a thrilling win in the third T20I on Wednesday. The last game of the series produced one of the most memorable matches in T20 history with two super overs to determine the winner in Bengaluru.

This is the first time in international cricket and the result was decided after two super overs. Rohit Sharma and Rinku Singh's record-breaking 190* run stand for the fifth wicket helped India post a total of 212 but it was not enough to defend at M Chinnaswamy Stadium's tricky surface.

Rohit clinched the Player of the Match award for his 121* off 69 balls knock and his contribution in the super over drama. Rinku also made an impact by smashing quick 69 runs while Washington Sundar contributed with the ball by taking three wickets.

But fans were disappointed to witness Virat Kohli conceding his maiden golden duck in T20Is. But the legendary cricketer contributed to India's thrilling win by saving crucial runs with his remarkable fielding efforts. Kohli clinched the official Fielder of the Game award during the post-match presentation.

Virat clinched two catches in two games in this series while Rohit and Rinku also bagged two catches in three innings. After the game, India's fielding coach T Dilip highlighted the fielders' contribution in recording a 3-0 series win and especially praised Rinku and Virat for their efforts in saving runs.

T Dilip declared Virat as the Fielder of the Series and awarded him a medal ahead of Rinku. Dilip pointed out Kohli's ability to read the game while fielding and how his efforts encouraged youngsters to give everything.

Indian dressing room continued their tradition of highlighting the best fielder after every game hoping to encourage everyone to give their full efforts in the upcoming game. Notably, Virat also bagged two similar medals in the ICC World Cup 2023.