Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli is celebrating his 34th Birthday in Australia. The star Indian batter is one of the most loved and most popular athletes in the sporting arena. As the Indian cricket team is in search of another T20 World title, Virat Kohli's birthday in Australia is a special one for every Indian fan. In a video posted by India TV's Samip Rajguru, the 34-year-old Kohli can be seen cutting the cake during a training session at the iconic MCG with sports journalists.

"Happy Birthday with us journalists today at MCG," was the caption of the video. Kohli asked who has brought this cake and said that the cake is delicious. "Kon laaya hai ye? Kya Baat hai yar, thank you bada swaad hai poora khaunga," Kohli was heard saying to the journalists.

