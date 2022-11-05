Saturday, November 05, 2022
     
WATCH: "Kya baat hai bahot swaad hai"- Virat Kohli cuts cake with journalists at MCG

Virat Kohli Birthday: Former Indian skipper celebrates his 34th Birthday. The Indian star was seen doing the cake celebrations at the iconic MCG along with sports journalists.

Reported By : Samip Rajguru Written By : Varun Malik | New Delhi
Updated on: November 05, 2022 13:26 IST

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli is celebrating his 34th Birthday in Australia. The star Indian batter is one of the most loved and most popular athletes in the sporting arena. As the Indian cricket team is in search of another T20 World title, Virat Kohli's birthday in Australia is a special one for every Indian fan. In a video posted by India TV's Samip Rajguru, the 34-year-old Kohli can be seen cutting the cake during a training session at the iconic MCG with sports journalists.

"Happy Birthday with us journalists today at MCG," was the caption of the video. Kohli asked who has brought this cake and said that the cake is delicious. "Kon laaya hai ye? Kya Baat hai yar, thank you bada swaad hai poora khaunga," Kohli was heard saying to the journalists.

WATCH the video here

