WATCH | Kagiso Rabada nips out Virat Kohli with a beauty in Centurion Test on Day 1

South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada has been at his best in the ongoing first Test against India at the Supersport Park in Centurion. He nipped out India skipper Rohit Sharma early with a short ball after skipper Temba Bavuma won the toss and opted to bowl first. When partnership blossomed, he came back and nipped out Shreyas Iyer to break it before picking the most priced wicket of former India skipper Virat Kohli.

India's number four looked in good touch in the opening session of the game carressing a few brilliant flicks and drives. He reached 38 without much fuss but on the last ball of the 27th over, Rabada came up with a brilliant outswinger which tailed away a tad late to catch Kohli off guard who could only edge it.

It was a peach from the ace Proteas pacer as he smartly nipped out India's best batter with only 107 runs on the board for the visitors. The ball angled in first and then curved away but Kohli had committed to the original line which led to him edging the red cherry.

India collapse on opening day in Centurion

Meanwhile, team India's batting line-up collapsed has yet again collapsed in testing conditions in Centurion. Only Kohli and Shreyas Iyer looked good in the middle for their 30s but rest of the batters struggled and Kagiso Rabada has been the wrecker in chief picking up four wickets thus far. The visitors will be looking to post a score in excess of at least 200 in the first innings to compete against South Africa who have inexperinced batters in their line-up. Moreover, their skipper Temba Bavuma sustained a hamstring injury early in the day and walked off the field much to the disappointment of the fans.

