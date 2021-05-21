Washington Sundar on Rishabh Pant's reverse sweep off James Anderson: Literally didn't know how to react

Image Source : BCCI Rishabh Pant

Washington Sundar said that he didn't know how to react when Rishabh Pant went for a reverse sweep off veteran England fast bowler James Anderson during the fourth Test between India and England in Ahmedabad in March.

"I literally didn't know how to react. More than anything, he was batting on 90-odd... I think on 93 and he still managed to scoop over slip and gully," Sundar told ESPNCricinfo.

Pant and Sundar put up a partnership of 113 runs for the seventh wicket with the former scoring 101 off 118 balls.

"So I didn't know how to react. That's what he wanted to do and he was very successful. Nobody could say anything to him at that point because he was in a different zone and he just wanted to go after the England bowlers. He played an amazing knock," he said.

Sundar then put up a 106-run stand with Axar Patel but eventually ran out of partners and was stranded on 96