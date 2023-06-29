Virat Kohli was possessed: R Ashwin recalls famous MCG win vs Pakistan, says he was cursing Dinesh Karthik

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY R Ashwin recalled the famous T20 World Cup win against Pakistan

Two runs are needed, R Ashwin is the new batsman with just one ball remaining, the crowd is up on its feet, it's India vs Pakistan in a T20 World Cup match and left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz bowls a wide. Ashwin just had one job on the last ball, to play far from a fielder and he did that perfectly with a lofted shot and India finally left the horrors of 2021 behind beating Pakistan in front of a packed crowd at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

It wasn't an easy situation for a new batsman to come in, considering the situation and Ashwin revealed that he was cursing Dinesh Karthik, who got out on the penultimate delivery of the final over. Speaking to ICC about that famous win and how he felt going in at such a crunch moment, Ashwin said, "I was cursing Dinesh Karthik for asking me to do the tougher job. As I was just cursing him when I walked in, I realised the enormity of what I was getting into. People yelling, I haven't seen such a crowd ever.

Ashwin further revealed that Virat Kohli gave him seven options to play as he could see that the former captain was pumped up but admitted that Nawaz made it easier for him by bowling that wide.

"Virat just gave me like 7 options to play off that one ball. if only I was that capable of playing all those shots, I wouldn't be batting at number 8. I just thought to myself, couldn't say it to him. I looked at Virat, his eyes seemed like he was possed. I was like, he is on another planet, let me come back to earth.

"The moment he bowled a wide, I knew I won the contest. I think, cricket in so many ways is going to give you so many messages that way. That's where I brought my positivity from. I knew I had won the game," he further added.

Ashwin was quick to concede that he did get lucky with that wide as if it had hit his pads, it could have been curtains for India but mentioned that it was a magnificent knock by Kohli and it was just meant to be for the Men in Blue.

"I think about it every night when I go to sleep. Every time I see the video on social media, I think about it what if the ball had gripped and hit my pad. It was pretty close for comfort. I just felt that the game was meant to be finished by me, that's how I felt (laughs). No, but terrific innings by Virat and it's one of the better games I have watched and been a part of," he said.

