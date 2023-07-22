Virat Kohli's fan from Odisha having tattoos of his idol all over his body features in CWC 2023 promo - WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB/INDIA TV Virat Kohli's fan from Odisha has tattoos all over his body

The Indian team has one of the most loyal and passionate fanbases in the cricketing world. The team has a huge following wherever they play as the fans go to far-off places to support their favourite side and the players. Not just the team, the individual players too have a massive following and among the active players, none has it more than the poster boy of Indian cricket and former captain Virat Kohli.

Kohli, who is one of the modern greats of the game, has impressed viewers around the world not just because of his quality as a player but his off-field persona as well as his looks. One of such fans is Pintu Behera from Odisha, who is a die-hard supporter of star batter Virat Kohli. Behera, who is famous for having tattoos of Kohli, recently featured in the International Cricket Council's (ICC) official promo for the 2023 ODI World Cup alongside other cricket enthusiasts like Sudhir Chaudhary, a devoted follower of Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar.

Behera who admires Kohli like anything, got several tattoos of the Indian batting stalwart all over his body out of love for him. It must be a dream come true for Behera, who has met his idol in the past, to get an offer to be featured in the promo for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, to be held in India in October-November.

ICC shared a blockbuster promo ahead of the marquee event on Thursday, July 20 featuring and voiced by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. The World Cup has returned to India after a gap of 12 years and there is genuine buzz and excitement for the tournament returning to the country after more than a decade. The fans will be hoping that the Men in Blue can replicate their 2011 feat considering it might be the last World Cup for several senior India players.

