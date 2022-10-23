IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli guides India to victory with Midas touch; Sachin shares heartfelt post

Follow us on Image Source : AP Virat Kohli in action

Virat Kohli owned the grand stage at the Melbourne Cricket Stadium with a knock to remember for the ages as he guided India to an epic four-wicket over Pakistan on Sunday.

In the thrilling T20 World Cup game that was witnessed by 90,000 boisterous fans, Kohli managed to turn the tables in India's favour with his brilliant batting. King Kohli played a magical and memorable 83-run knock to anchor a chase of 160 which became tricky after India were left in tatters at 31/4.

Kohli smashed 82 runs off 53 deliveries including six boundaries and four sixes.

Sachin Tendulkar shared a heartfelt message,

Kohli's amazing innings made fans jump with excitement. Fans shared their love and wishes in form of posts on their social media handles.

Kohli vs Pakistan in T20 World Cup Matches -

82* (53) - Melbourne 2022

78* (61) - Colombo 2012

36* (32) - Mirpur 2014

55* (37) - Kolkata 2016

57 (49) - Dubai 2021

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

Pakistan Playing XI: Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan, Shan Masood, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Asif Ali, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

Latest Cricket News